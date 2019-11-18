FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy has announce that Joe De Vito’s Opera Lecture Series will begin its 11th season at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. His presentations are geared to music lovers and opera aficionados who are looking for insights while preparing to attend the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts in HD presented on certain Saturday afternoons throughout the year at the academy’s PAC on Bradley Street. De Vito holds a presentation before each showing.

Upcoming lectures will also start at 3 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the Saturday broadcasts. The lectures last about two hours and are free and open to the public

De Vito has been an opera fan his entire life. He brings decades of knowledge to each lecture. An avocational bass/baritone in his past life, De Vito, who resides in Bridgton with his wife, Karen, retired from the English department at Fryeburg Academy where he taught for 10 years.

De Vito guides attendees through each production and includes an analysis of the plot and musical composition, with detailed excerpts of the music presented via video recordings, along with some humorous commentary. Additionally, ancillary research, via handouts, is available free to all attendees.

