Tom Freitas from Lewiston Water and Sewer District, shuts off the water on College Street in Lewiston as water pools at the end of Manning Place on Monday afternoon. Other crews were on the way to dig up the road to repair what was suspected to be a water main break under the street.
LEWISTON — Public works crews are working on what appears to be a water main break Monday on College Street at the corner of Manning Place and Manning Avenue.
Motorists should avoid the area as crews repair the issue.
