WILTON — The Wilton Fish & Game Association will offer basic handgun training for ages 21 and older Saturday, Nov. 23, with instructor Scott Nichols Sr., sheriff of Franklin County.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the association building at 256 U.S. Route 2.

There are 15 students per class. Participants must preregister and pay a $25 fee to hold their spot. To register, call Sharon at 207-778-3690 or email [email protected]

Each participant will receive a certificate of training from the Sheriff’s Office as proof of required training to obtain a concealed handgun permit. The certificate is recognized by the state because Nichols is a certified firearms instructor through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Students must bring their unloaded handgun in a holster with at least 50 rounds of ammunition, a belt for the holster and hearing and eye protection. No magnums are allowed on the indoor range.

The next class will be Saturday, Dec. 28.