The Androscoggin Readers Theater, now in its 11th season, is continuing to visit senior housing facilities to present performances of its original, humorous scripts that explore the quirks, peculiarities and idiosyncrasies of senior life. As requested, members returned to SeniorsPlus on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, for an afternoon performance open to the public. Hugh Keene, newly appointed as director of the group, succeeding long-time director Naomi York, introduced the participants. The skits are the creations of Nancy Daniels and Joel Goodman. In front from left are Joel Goodman, Hugh Keene, Faith Towle, Curt Webber and Judy Webber; back, Christopher Lansley, Linda Jackson-Washburn, Nancy Daniels, Robert Gardner and Joanne Sabourin. Absent was Joanne Tetreault.

