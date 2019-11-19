The Androscoggin Readers Theater, now in its 11th season, is continuing to visit senior  housing facilities to present performances of its original, humorous scripts that explore the quirks, peculiarities  and idiosyncrasies of senior life. As requested, members returned to SeniorsPlus on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, for an afternoon performance open to the public. Hugh Keene, newly appointed as director of the group, succeeding long-time director Naomi York, introduced the participants. The skits are the creations of Nancy Daniels and Joel  Goodman. In front from left are Joel Goodman, Hugh Keene, Faith Towle, Curt Webber and Judy Webber; back, Christopher Lansley, Linda Jackson-Washburn, Nancy Daniels, Robert Gardner and Joanne Sabourin. Absent was Joanne Tetreault.

The Androscoggin Readers Theater, now in its 11th Season, is continuing to visit senior  housing facilities to present performances of its original, humorous scripts that explore the quirks, peculiarities  and idiosyncrasies of senior life, all in good fun. As requested, members returned on Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11) to SeniorsPlus in Lewiston for an afternoon performance open to the public. Despite the big storm, loyal fans attended and expressed their appreciation of the animated and fun-filled performance. Hugh Keene, newly appointed as director of the group, succeeding long-time director Naomi York, introduced the group and acknowledged our veterans on their day. The skits are the creations of Nancy Daniels and Joel  Goodman. Front row, from left, are Joel Goodman, Hugh Keene (director), Faith Towle, Curt Webber and Judy Webber. Back row, from left, are Christopher Lansley, Linda Jackson-Washburn, Nancy Daniels, Robert Gardner and Joanne Sabourin (treasurer). Absent when photo was taken is Joanne Tetreault. Submitted photo by Rachel Morin

