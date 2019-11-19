BRUNSWICK — State police identified the man killed Monday night at a family homeless shelter as Ali Fisher, 40, of Lisbon.

According to investigators, the Brunswick Police Department received a 911 call about shots being fired at Tedford Housing at 34 Federal St. around 10:22 p.m. Fisher, who was armed with a handgun, broke into an apartment there and got into an altercation with a 22-year-old Brunswick woman living there and who had a 22-year-old Westbrook man staying with her. Fisher and the man fought, police said, and during a struggle for the weapon, both men were shot.

The younger man was also armed, police said.

Fisher left the apartment and died outside, according to police.

The younger man was taken to an area hospital and later released.

Police said the identities of the two residents will not be released because no charges are expected.

Tedford Housing Director Craig Phillips said that neither Fisher nor the young man were guests of the facility and neither should have been there.

“We’ll be working with police as they continue their ongoing investigation,” Phillips said.

Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said the six-unit family shelter was fully occupied at the time but was not evacuated. It’s not known how many people were living at the shelter at the time of the shooting.

Police on Monday blocked Federal Street between Center and School streets as they investigated.

State Rep. Mattie Daughtry, who lives next to the shelter, said, “We heard shouting noises at around 10:30 and ran downstairs to make sure everyone was safe.”

Police were already outside, she added.

Daughtry said she was concerned for the families staying at the shelter.

“They’ve been great neighbors,” she said. “This is shocking and rare and a complete and utter tragedy and I think that’s probably what was scaring us the most.”

