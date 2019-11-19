Maine-ly Harmony will celebrate the season with “Christmas Remembered,” featuring upbeat holiday songs and beloved carols at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church, 209 Eastern Ave., Augusta. All are welcome to this free-will offering performance, followed by refreshments and friendship. Also performing are three diverse quartets and a mixed ensemble composed of chorus members and singers from the men’s Nor’easter Barbershop Chorus. Maine-ly Harmony is an a cappella women’s chorus, directed by Kathy Greason, that holds rehearsals at the church on Wednesdays. Members, young and old, who hail from several Maine counties, sing the barbershop style of four-part harmony for diverse audiences in communities statewide. For more information about “Christmas Remembered,” upcoming performances or about becoming a member of Maine-ly Harmony, call Nancie at 207-293-4779, email her at [email protected], or visit the chorus Facebook page or website at maine-lyharmony.org.

Maine-ly Harmony will celebrate the season with “Christmas Remembered,” featuring holiday songs and carols at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church. All are welcome to this free-will offering performance, followed by refreshments and friendship. Also performing are three diverse quartets and a mixed ensemble composed of chorus members and singers from the men’s Nor’easter Barbershop Chorus. Maine-ly Harmony is an a cappella women’s chorus, directed by Kathy Greason, that holds rehearsals at the church on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Members, young and old, who hail from several Maine counties, sing the barbershop style of four-part harmony for diverse audiences in communities statewide, including our esteemed veterans at Togus. For more information about “Christmas Remembered”, as well as other upcoming performances, or information about becoming a member of Maine-ly Harmony, call Nancie at 293-4779, email her at [email protected], or visit the chorus Facebook page and website at maine-lyharmony.org. The Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church is located at 209 Eastern Ave., Augusta. Submitted photo

