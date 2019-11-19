FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners were told Tuesday that major safety concerns connected to the Zetron Max Dispatch console system have been resolved.

Zetron Inc. representatives gave commissioners an update on the upgrade to correct the glitches.

“We wanted to come up and see how things are going,” Ernie Burns, manager of Zetron’s northeast territory, said.

Carold Folsom, the county’s former director of the Regional Communications Center, told commissioners in August that dispatchers were having issues with the system sometimes going down without warning and it had to be reset manually. Other issues included when dispatchers clicked a mouse to select a channel, the application sometimes stopped working, and dispatchers heard mysterious tones.

At the time, Folsom, who resigned Nov. 12, said the reason for the problem was unknown.

A software update for those problems was released in October. District 2 Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington requested an update be given in November to see if the newest software fixed the problems.

Commissioners voted in December 2016 to buy the console for $166,516 from Zetron Inc. of Redmond, Washington. It was installed at the dispatch center in the spring of 2017. Problems with the system have occurred occasionally since then.

Interim Communications Center Director Amanda Simoneau said Zetron has been very responsive when glitches are encountered within the system. She said they discussed some of the smaller glitches with company representatives.

“From what we’ve been told things are going much better,” Burns said, noting there was a small hiccup recently with the system.

Dan Delaney, Zetron’s vice president of sales for the Americas, apologized to commissioners and dispatch representatives for issues that have occurred.

“I think it has gone on way too long,” he said.

The upgrade done six weeks ago has addressed most of the issues, Delaney said. An engineer technician was at the dispatch center a few weeks ago to make sure everything was working as it should.

“Rest assured it has our full attention and the attention of the (chief executive officer),” he said.

Delaney said they would make sure the remaining glitches are fixed.

District 3 Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong commended county staff and communications consultant for working hard to make sure the problems were being taken care of.

“It is a safety thing for the county,” he said.

Zetron’s team has really worked to make sure these issues are corrected, Burns said.

Rick Davol, county dispatch consultant, was credited for all his assistance.

In other business, commissioners voted unanimously to hire Tanis Scammon of Strong as full-time cook and William Leighton of Temple as part-time cook at the jail. Scammon will be paid $15.04 an hour and Leighton will be paid $13.74 an hour, county Clerk Julie Magoon said.

