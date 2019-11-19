BRUNSWICK — Police arrested a Portland man after a fight allegedly broke out between Bowdoin College students and party crashers, according to Brunswick Police.

Shortly before midnight, Bowdoin security staff called Brunswick police to the Ladd House at 14 College St. “They were asking for help because they were trying to break it up and it was getting out of control,” Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said Monday. “Our first officer on scene found a large group of people fighting and he called for more help.”

Waltz said Brunswick sent six officers. Another four officers came from the Sagadahoc and Cumberland County sheriff’s offices and the Freeport and Topsham police departments.

Waltz said a group of people from Portland showed up at the party and refused to leave when asked, “so ended up arguing with and striking a couple of the students.”

Police arrested 19-year-old Ali Ahmed Ali of Portland, who Waltz said was not cooperating with officers. Ali was charged him with disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, failing to provide correct name and address and a being minor in possession of alcohol by consumption. He was taken to the police station where bail was set at $900. He couldn’t post bail and was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Waltz said Ali was given a criminal trespass warning and ordered to stay away from the college.

Another party crasher was allegedly out of control when college security tried to get him to leave but fled the party before police caught up him, Waltz said.

No one required medical assistance after the skirmish.

“The college didn’t do anything wrong; they didn’t encourage or invite these people,” Waltz said.

The party was hosted by the Black Student Union, which invited students from Bates and Colby colleges for what was supposed to be a substance-free event, according to Bowdoin College spokesman Doug Cook.

The college doesn’t expect to consider any disciplinary action, according to Cook.

“It’s my understanding that the students from Bowdoin as well as from Bates and Colby, did exactly what they were supposed to do and did not engage with the party-crashers,” Cook said.

