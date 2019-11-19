WILTON — Voters approved buying a new truck for the highway department during a sparsely attended special town meeting Tuesday.

The town will borrow $99,649 through a lease-purchase agreement and appropriate $64,000 from the undesignated fund for the 2019 International Wheeler.

Besides Selectpersons Keith Swett, David Leavitt and Tiffany Maiuri, other officials at the meeting included Town Manager Rhonda Irish, Town Clerk Diane Dunham, Public Words foreman John Masse and Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin. Two residents also attended. Bob Berry of Fayette was elected moderator.

During the regular selectpersons meeting that followed, the board voted to accept the bid from Androscoggin Bank for the loan for the lease-purchase.

Irish said the town received two bids. Skowhegan Savings Bank offered an interest rate of 3.112%, which would have resulted in three annual payments of just under $35,305. Androscoggin’s offer was for a 3.03% interest rate, yielding three payments of approximately $35,116.

She said the amount approved would be put in next year’s budget.

“This year all we are doing on the truck is the trade-in of our truck and the $64,000 from the undesignated fund,” Irish said. “The first payment will be be made in November of next year.”

In other business, the board voted to hold a special town meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, to consider approving a moratorium on adult use marijuana establishments.

Irish also informed the board of a Maine Department of Transportation public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, to discuss repairs to Hall bridge near the East Dixfield Fire Station.

« Previous

filed under: