WILTON — November 24: at 1 p.m. Wilton Fish and Game is holding a basic firearm cleaning class to help anyone in need. Please bring your unloaded firearm without ammunition and your cleaning kit/supplies. We will have some available if you don’t have any. Any questions and to RSVP please call Alan Paradis @ 207-364-6509. Space is limited to 20 people. Cost: $5 Donation. The public is invited to attend.
