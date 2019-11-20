WILTON — November 24: at 1 p.m. Wilton Fish and Game is holding a basic firearm cleaning class to help anyone in need. Please bring your unloaded firearm without ammunition and your cleaning kit/supplies. We will have some available if you don’t have any. Any questions and to RSVP please call Alan Paradis @ 207-364-6509. Space is limited to 20 people. Cost: $5 Donation. The public is invited to attend.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: