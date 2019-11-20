CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ashley Fink, 33; Dan Byrd, 34; Joel McHale, 48; Bo Derek, 63.

Happy Birthday: Opportunity is heading your way. Going after what you want will put you in a position to earn more and to handle your financial situation responsibly. Choose to live a minimalist lifestyle. The stress release will do wonders for your health and encourage you to put an end to bad habits and poor influences. Choose the path that lifts you up. Your numbers are 9, 12, 20, 24, 33, 42, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do and be your very best. Make improvements that will add to your confidence and encourage you to take on new ventures and fine-tune the skills you have to offer. Show someone you love how much you care and what your intentions are. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will energize you. Attend a networking function or get involved in something that gives you a different perspective on life and the options available to you. A partnership looks promising and will offer something that will change your life. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You will impress some people with your charm and chatter, but not everyone. Expect someone to call your bluff if you brag or make false statements. Play it safe to avoid being put in an awkward position. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may have trouble with one of your peers if you try to mix business with pleasure. Set boundaries and do what’s expected of you, and success will be yours. Use your intellect when dealing with sensitive issues. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Having fun at someone’s expense will make you look bad. It’s essential to be fair when dealing with others if you want to avoid trouble or a change that may not favor you. Focus on self-improvement, not trying to change others. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your timing is off, especially when it comes to personal or domestic situations. Too much of anything will lead to trouble or send the wrong message. Don’t act on hearsay, spread rumors or get involved in excessive pastimes. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Live and learn. Stand back and observe what everyone is doing. Don’t make decisions because someone is pressuring you. A professional change should be carefully considered if it has the potential to upset your lifestyle or relationship with someone special. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change at home will ease your stress. Strive to live within your means and set your priorities to mirror what makes you feel good and brings you the satisfaction you deserve. It’s time to put your needs first. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You will have to navigate your way through sensitive issues if you want to avoid being caught up in someone’s drama. Stick to the truth and be a good listener, but refrain from interfering. Take better care of your health. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A positive change is heading your way. Your hard work will pay off, and the ideas you have will be well-received. You can expect a boost from an unlikely source. Embrace a chance of a lifetime that is heading your way. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down and think matters through. Don’t let anger set in, or mistakes will happen. Look at what you can do to help others without jeopardizing your position or your health and well-being. Avoid unpredictable people and situations. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be faced with too many options. When uncertainty sets in, take a step back and observe how everyone responds. Let your intuition guide you, and you’ll end up doing what’s best. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are industrious, engaging and worldly. You are intense and caring.

