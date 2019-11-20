Seen at the Underwood Memorial Library open house last month are from left trustee Anne Piroso, Barrie and Phil Colbath and Fayette Town Manager Mark Robinson with Emma. Submitted photo

Underwood Memorial Library celebrated the completion of its renovation project with an open house on Saturday, Oct. 19. Pictured from left are Jan and John Stadnicki and Katie Stevens and Mike Stadnicki with their son. With her back to the camera is trustee Doris Morris. Submitted photo

