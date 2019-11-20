LEWISTON — The City Council on Tuesday approved final reading of a smoking ban for a section of downtown Lisbon Street, as well as the first reading for a similar ban surrounding Central Maine Medical Center on Main Street.

The council voted unanimously to pass the Lisbon Street ban in final reading, after a number of downtown business owners pushed for the ban to encompass that district. Many have argued that second-hand smoke and littering is negatively impacting their businesses.

The ordinance will go into effect in 30 days, and some officials Tuesday questioned whether there should be signs or other educational materials posted to let the public know of the coming change.

At Central Maine Medical Center, the smoking ban will cover the area immediately adjacent to the hospital, including High and Hammond streets and the hospital side of Main Street.

Councilor Michael Marcotte objected to the inclusion of Main Street, arguing it does not necessarily have patient entrances. He said the city, as it is encouraging more pedestrian activity, will be affecting some smokers.

The vote was 6-1, with Marcotte opposed. A similar ban is already in place at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center on Campus Avenue.

MARIJUANA ORDINANCES APPROVED

The City Council approved final passage of its comprehensive ordinances governing recreational and medical marijuana.

The ordinances, developed over the past year and approved during first reading in October, hit on all state-regulated operations including retail, cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities.

David Hediger, director of Planning and Code Enforcement, said applications for business licenses will not be available until the ordinance are effective in 30 days. He said his office receives calls “every day” about the applications.

« Previous

filed under: