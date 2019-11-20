BASKETBALL

Tremont Waters had 24 points and nine assists and Bryce Brown added 21 points as the Maine Red Claws improved to 4-0 with a 113-102 win over Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario, on Wednesday.

With the win the Red Claws matched their best start ever, tying the 4-0 start by the 2014-15 team.

Tacko Fall had 14 points – 12 in the first half – along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Yante Maten added 10 points and 15 rebounds for Maine. Tyler Ennis led Raptors 905 (0-4) with 23 points.

The Red Claws return to the Portland Expo for a game against the Westchester Knicks at 7 p.m. Saturday.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Alex Rodriguez scored two goals, and Alex Jaeckle, Johnny Coughlin, Brayden Sherbinin and John Gustafsson also scored as the Norfolk Admirals beat the Maine Mariners 6-1 at Norfolk, Virginia.

Cumberland native Ted Hart scored his first goal for the Mariners, who play at Norfolk on Friday and Saturday nights.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Jocelyn Chaput scored 16 points with four rebounds and four assists as the University of New England beat St. Joseph’s 56-54 at Standish.

Elyssa Nicholas helped with 12 points for the Nor’easters (4-1). Sadie Nelson added nine points and eight rebounds.

Cassandra Stapelfield led St. Joseph’s (1-2) with 14 points and six assists. Alyson Filion added 10 points.

• Meghan Graff scored 18 points and Ariana Dalia 10 to lead Bates to a 59-51 win over Husson at Lewiston.

Bailey Donovan led the Eagles (1-2) with 14 points; Joan Overman added 10.

Dalia scored eight points during a 17-4 surge that gave Bates a 24-11 lead 4:33 into the second quarter. Husson stayed within single digits throughout the second half, but only managed to get within three points once.

• Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points and No. 9 Maryland (4-1) dominated neighboring rival George Washington (2-3) from the outset in an 88-54 rout at home.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Alex Kravchuk had 23 points and seven rebounds, and Siddiq Canty added 22 points and four steals as the University of New England beat St. Joseph’s 84-74 at Standish.

Avery DeBrito had 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Nor’easters (4-1).

Nicholas Curtis scored 22 points for St. Joseph’s (0-2). Jack Casale added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

• Jeff Spillman scored 28 points and Nick Gilpin had 14 as Bates jumped to a 38-20 lead and never looked back in beating Husson 84-70 at Lewiston in its season opener.

James Mortimer chipped in with 11 points and Kody Greenhalgh added 10.

Derek Collin paced Husson (2-2) with 18 points and Justice Kendall, DJ Bussey and Brett Cunningham added 10 points apiece.

• Isaiah Stewart dominated on the interior and scored 16 points, Quade Green added 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting, and No. 25 Washington rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 72-53 win over Maine late Tuesday night.

Andrew Fleming and Nedeljko Prijovic led the Black Bears (1-3) with 18 points each. Maine was unable to overcome shooting just 33 percent and committing 14 turnovers in the first half.

• The NCAA has cleared heralded freshman James Wiseman to return to the basketball court on Jan. 12.

Wiseman will sit out a total of 12 games under a decision announced by the NCAA.

The sports governing body also announced Wiseman must donate $11,500 to charity of his choice to regain his eligibility.

Wiseman withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA on Nov. 14 after Memphis played him in the Tigers’ first three games of the season. .

The NCAA had ruled Wiseman was “likely ineligible” due to $11,500 Coach Penny Hardaway gave the center’s family for moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.

• Ryan McMahon made consecutive 3-pointers and Dwayne Sutton and Darius Perry had one each during a second-half surge that rallied No. 2 Louisville past visiting USC Upstate 76-50.

Trailing the determined Spartans (1-5) 43-40 with 14:07 remaining, Sutton’s 3 tied it before McMahon added one after a huge block of Josh Aldrich’s layup attempt. McMahon and Perry followed again from long range, and the Cardinals (5-0) turned up the intensity on both ends for a 24-5 burst.

• Jordan Bowden scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures as 20th-ranked Tennessee trounced Alabama State 76-41 for its 29th straight home victory.

Tennessee (4-0) owns the longest active Division I home winning streak. The Vols haven’t lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

Tennessee held Alabama State (0-4) without a basket for the final 9:39.

SOCCER

MLS: Major League Soccer players will meet top Mexican league counterparts at Banc of California Stadium on July 29, ending a 15-year streak of MLS All-Star Games involving European clubs.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Andy Murray came through with a big rally to lead Britain to a victory over the Netherlands at Madrid.

Murray defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (5) after trailing 4-1 in the third set and 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker, giving his team a 1-0 lead in the Group E series in the new Davis Cup finals.

• Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal also led their nations to victory, with Serbia defeating Japan and Spain beating defending champion Croatia.

Nadal helped Spain clinch victory over Croatia with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Borna Gojo, securing the hosts first place in Group B and a place in the quarterfinals.

Croatia was eliminated with the loss.

Djokovic cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over 73rd-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, giving Serbia a 2-0 victory over Japan in Group A.

• Taylor Fritz kept the U.S. hopes alive by defeating Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-2, leveling the series at 1.

Sam Querrey and Jack Sock will try to give the U.S. the victory in the decisive doubles match against Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

GOLF

PRESIDENTS CUP: Brooks Koepka’s knee injury is bad enough that he withdrew from the Presidents Cup three weeks before it begins.

Koepka, the No. 1 player in the world who led all qualifiers for the American team, said the injury he suffered Oct. 18 at the CJ Cup in South Korea is not recovering well enough for him to complete Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

U.S. captain Tiger Woods replaced him with Rickie Fowler.

OLYMPICS

BASEBALL: After failing to earn an Olympic baseball berth at the Premier12 tournament, the United States was grouped with Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua for the first round of Americas qualifying.

