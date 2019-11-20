LIVERMORE FALLS —Treat Memorial Library is pleased to announce that, thanks to Oklahoma Correctional Industries, we now have our collection of high school yearbooks (1950 forward) digitized! We have DVDs of Livermore Falls High School and Jay High School yearbooks that can be checked out and copies to be used in-library only! With Adobe, you will be able to browse these in PDF format. Our collection does not include every year from 1950 to present. Contact the library if you have any questions.

Stop in on Saturday, December 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Winter Holiday Family Craft day! Make something (or more than one thing) to give as a gift or to decorate your house!

LEGO Club will meet Saturday, December 21 at 10:30 a.m. This month’s challenge will be to build a spinning top! We will display LEGO creations in the library.

Lost My Stitches, our Knit/Crochet group, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. The group’s current project is cozy socks! Please note there will be no meetings December 24 or December 31.

Preschool Story Time will be every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Each story time features stories, activities, and a craft to take home.

Book Group will meet Thursday, December 12 at 3 p.m. to discuss Holidays on Ice by David Sedaris. This is the second book in our Books Are Funny Like That series. Please stop by the library if you would like a copy of the book and to join the discussion.

Please note that the library will be closed Tuesday, December 24 for Christmas Eve and Wednesday, December 25 for Christmas. The library will also close early at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 for New Year’s Eve.

New books at Treat Memorial Library include the picture book Just in Case You Want to Fly by Julie Fogliano, Maybe a Mermaid by Josephine Cameron (juvenile fiction), the memoir Me by Elton John, and the novel The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern.

Any questions or for more information about any of these events, please call the Library at 897-3631. Pick up the activities calendar at the Circulation Desk the next time you are in the Library. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@TreatMemLibrary).

