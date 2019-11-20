FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Center will hold the 12th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 23.

It The features 5K and 10K road races and a 1-mile Kids Fun Run (10 and under). The fun run will start at 9:45 a.m. and the 5K and 10K at 10:15. Center staff provides child care for children of parents running in the races.

Registration is required to participate and can be done in advance or on race day. Preregistration can be done online at https://runinarace.com/FRCTurkeyTrot/index.html or with a walk-in, mail-in form found at UMF Fitness and Recreation Center Turkey Trot. Preregistration ends Thursday, Nov. 21. Race day registration will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the center.

Registration for the 5K is $20 on race day, $15 in advance. The 10K is $25 on race day, $20 in advance. The 5K for UMF students with ID is $15 on race day, $10 in advance. The 10K for UMF students with ID is $20 on race day, $15 in advance. The Kids Fun Run registration is $8 on race day and $5 in advance.

