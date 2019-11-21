To the Editor:
Eager to continue supporting the Age-Friendly Community Initiative in Gilead, the Select Board is putting the word out seeking interested residents to represent the town by serving on AFCI’s board and/or joining one of the volunteer teams including the organization’s transportation, social activity, communication, or health programs. Although it doesn’t have to be the same person, a representative would serve on the board by attending a one and a half hour monthly meeting.
A volunteer driver is needed to provide residents over sixty years old free rides to medical appointments within a 30-mile radius. Dependent on driver availability, free transportation may be provided for non-medical community activities such as exercise classes for seniors or even music programs offered in Gorham, NH.
To give a few hours to support our town’s seniors or learn more, AFCI’s Current Projects flyer may be picked up at the Gilead Town Office on Tuesdays, 4 p.m., or Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Caro Poirier
Gilead
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Agnes Gray’s benefactor supplies 10 Thanksgivings
-
The Bethel Citizen
Old Woodstock garage transfer approved
-
The Bethel Citizen
Age Friendly Community Seeks Volunteers
-
The Bethel Citizen
‘Yes’ to Cole Block upgrade, ‘No’ to move
-
The Bethel Citizen
Local Citizens Join together to support Veterans Day Celebration