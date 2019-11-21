To the Editor:

Eager to continue supporting the Age-Friendly Community Initiative in Gilead, the Select Board is putting the word out seeking interested residents to represent the town by serving on AFCI’s board and/or joining one of the volunteer teams including the organization’s transportation, social activity, communication, or health programs. Although it doesn’t have to be the same person, a representative would serve on the board by attending a one and a half hour monthly meeting.

A volunteer driver is needed to provide residents over sixty years old free rides to medical appointments within a 30-mile radius. Dependent on driver availability, free transportation may be provided for non-medical community activities such as exercise classes for seniors or even music programs offered in Gorham, NH.

To give a few hours to support our town’s seniors or learn more, AFCI’s Current Projects flyer may be picked up at the Gilead Town Office on Tuesdays, 4 p.m., or Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Caro Poirier

Gilead

Citizen Opinion
