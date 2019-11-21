BRUNSWICK — St. Charles Borromeo Church will hold a drive for new, clean and warm socks for adult males and females on the weekends of Nov. 24 and Dec. 1.

Bins will be set up in the church, 132 McKeen St., before and after all weekend Masses at the church: Saturday at 4 p.m.; Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The effort is to serve the homeless population of Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Oxford, and Franklin counties through Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH).

The PATH program is designed to support the outreach, engagement and delivery of services to persons who are homeless and have serious mental illnesses and/or co-occurring substance use disorder. One of the services is assisting individuals with immediate and basic needs like warm clothing.

Interested parties can also drop socks off between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2 at the All Saints Parish Office, 132 McKeen St., during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about the sock drive, call the parish at 207-725-2624.

