AUBURN — A Minot woman was charged with driving while intoxicated Thursday after driving into a utility pole on Minot Avenue.

Police said Theresa Bosworth, 30, was alone when her SUV veered off outer Minot Avenue just before 4 p.m. and struck the pole, cracking it. A dangling wire, a broken pole and the damaged car blocked sections of both lanes.

Bosworth was taken to a Lewiston hospital to be examined for possible injuries suffered in the wreck. She was also issued a summons for driving under the influence.

The crash brought traffic to a halt as police and emergency crews responded and repairs to the pole got underway.

The crash was still being investigated later Thursday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: