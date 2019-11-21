(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (83-24)

Class A: Thornton vs. Bonny Eagle
Class B: Brunswick vs. Marshwood
Class C: Leavitt vs. MCI
Class D: Lisbon vs. Bucksport

WIL KRAMLICH (84-23)

Class A: Thornton vs. Bonny Eagle
Class B: Brunswick vs. Marshwood
Class C: Leavitt vs. MCI
Class D: Lisbon vs. Bucksport

NATHAN FOURNIER (79-28)

Class A: Thornton vs. Bonny Eagle
Class B: Brunswick vs. Marshwood
Class C: Leavitt vs. MCI
Class D: Lisbon vs. Bucksport

ADAM ROBINSON (71-36)

Class A: Thornton vs. Bonny Eagle
Class B: Brunswick vs. Marshwood
Class C: Leavitt vs. MCI
Class D: Lisbon vs. Bucksport

TONY BLASI (77-30)

Class A: Thornton vs. Bonny Eagle
Class B: Brunswick vs. Marshwood
Class C: Leavitt vs. MCI
Class D: Lisbon vs. Bucksport

LEE HORTON (84-23)

Class A: Thornton vs. Bonny Eagle
Class B: Brunswick vs. Marshwood
Class C: Leavitt vs. MCI
Class D: Lisbon vs. Bucksport

