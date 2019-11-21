American Airlines will offer direct flights between the Portland International Jetport and Dallas-Fort Worth on Saturdays in the summer starting in June 2020.

The flights will be available from June through early October, the jetport said in a news release Thursday. American is the largest airline serving the jetport, with existing nonstop routes to Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina.

“This announcement is welcomed news for the jetport,” Jetport Director Paul Bradbury said in the release. “We have been focused on adding more connectivity to the west, and American’s announcement today opens up many opportunities to get to and from Maine via American’s hub at (Dallas-Fort Worth).”

The service is scheduled to operate on Airbus A319 aircraft every Saturday from June 6, 2020, through Oct. 3, 2020. Tickets for the roughly four-hour flights, which will leave Portland at 3 p.m. and Dallas Fort Worth at 12:25 p.m., will be available for purchase starting Monday on American Airlines’ website.

“As the largest carrier serving Portland, Maine, we look forward to adding new service to our largest hub in Dallas-Fort Worth,” Philippe Puech, American’s senior manager of network planning, said in the release. “American’s new flight to DFW will allow for connections to almost 250 domestic and international destinations next summer.”

With an annual economic impact of over $1 billion to the local economy, the jetport provides nonstop service to 23 destinations on nine airlines.

