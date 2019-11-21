NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library new book list for October:

Nonfiction

302 Gladwell, Malcolm – Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know

303.6 Neiman, Susan – Learning from the Germans: Race and the Memory of Evil

306.7 Taddeo, Lisa – Three Women

306.88 Moaveni, Azadeh – Guest House for Young Widows Among the Women of ISIS

320 Duca, Lauren – How to Start a Revolution: Young People and the Future of American Politics

325.73 Bycel, Lee T. – Refugees in America: Stories of Courage, Resilience, and Hope in Their Own Words

333.79 Rifkin, Jeremy – The Green Deal: Why the Fossil Fuel Civilization will Collapse by 2028, and the Bold Economic Plan to Save Life on Earth

338.7 Leonard, Christopher – Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America

347.73 Hemingway, Mollie – Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court

363.7 Klein, Naomi – On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal

616 Ornish, Dean – Undo It! How Simple Lifestyle Changes can Reverse Most Chronic Diseases

636 Foer, Jonathan Safran – We are the Weather: Saving the Planet Begins at Breakfast

641.6 Fauda-Role, Sabrina – One-Pot Vegetarian

646.7 Nyambi, Mandi – Fresh Face: Simple Routines for Beautiful Glowing Skin, Every Day

649 Glowacki, Jamie – Oh Crap! I have a Toddler: Talking These Crazy Awesome Years -No Time Outs Needed

796.332 O’Callaghan, Ryan – My Life on the Line: How the NFL Damn Near Killed Me and Ended Up Saving My Life

796.357 Remy, Jerry – If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Boston Red Sox Dugout, Locker Room, and Press Box

814 Childs, Craig – Virga and Bone: Essays from Dry Places

Jamison, Leslie – Make It Scream Make It Burn: Essays

910.4 Kois, Dan – How to be a Family: The Year I Dragged My Kids Around the World to Find a New Way to be Together

917.4 Dauphine, D. – When You Find My Body: The Disappearance of Geraldine Largay on the Appalachian Trail

940.54 Finn, Peter – A Guest of the Reich: The Story of American Heiress Gertrude Legendre’s Dramatic Captivity and Escape from Nazi Germany

973.933 O’Reilly, Bill – The United States of Trump: How the President Sees America

974.9 Lewis, Andrew S. – The Drowning of Money Island: A Forgotten Community’s Fight Against the Rising Seas Threatening Coastal America

Biography

Altan, Ahmet – I Will Never See the World Again

Blumenthal, Sidney – All the Powers of Earth: The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln, 1856-1860

Broom, Sarah B. – The Yellow House

Heinerth, Jill – Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver

Mattis, Jim – Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead

Moser, Benjamin – Sontag: Her Life and Work

Nayeri, Dina – The Ungrateful Refugee: What Immigrants Never Tell You

Pace, Kristin Knight – The Much Country: A Memoir

Smith, Patti – Year of the Monkey

Snowden, Edward – Permanent Record

Stanton, Maureen – Body Leaping Backward: Memoir of a Delinquent Girlhood

DVDs

All is True

Batman: Hush

The Durrells in Corfu 2nd season

The Durrells in Corfu 3rd season

Elementary 6th season

Elementary: The Final Season

Grantchester 4th season

The Poison Rose

Victoria 2nd season

What the Health

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Yesterday

« Previous

Next »

filed under: