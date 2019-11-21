NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library new book list for October:
Nonfiction
302 Gladwell, Malcolm – Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know
303.6 Neiman, Susan – Learning from the Germans: Race and the Memory of Evil
306.7 Taddeo, Lisa – Three Women
306.88 Moaveni, Azadeh – Guest House for Young Widows Among the Women of ISIS
320 Duca, Lauren – How to Start a Revolution: Young People and the Future of American Politics
325.73 Bycel, Lee T. – Refugees in America: Stories of Courage, Resilience, and Hope in Their Own Words
333.79 Rifkin, Jeremy – The Green Deal: Why the Fossil Fuel Civilization will Collapse by 2028, and the Bold Economic Plan to Save Life on Earth
338.7 Leonard, Christopher – Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America
347.73 Hemingway, Mollie – Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court
363.7 Klein, Naomi – On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal
616 Ornish, Dean – Undo It! How Simple Lifestyle Changes can Reverse Most Chronic Diseases
636 Foer, Jonathan Safran – We are the Weather: Saving the Planet Begins at Breakfast
641.6 Fauda-Role, Sabrina – One-Pot Vegetarian
646.7 Nyambi, Mandi – Fresh Face: Simple Routines for Beautiful Glowing Skin, Every Day
649 Glowacki, Jamie – Oh Crap! I have a Toddler: Talking These Crazy Awesome Years -No Time Outs Needed
796.332 O’Callaghan, Ryan – My Life on the Line: How the NFL Damn Near Killed Me and Ended Up Saving My Life
796.357 Remy, Jerry – If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Boston Red Sox Dugout, Locker Room, and Press Box
814 Childs, Craig – Virga and Bone: Essays from Dry Places
Jamison, Leslie – Make It Scream Make It Burn: Essays
910.4 Kois, Dan – How to be a Family: The Year I Dragged My Kids Around the World to Find a New Way to be Together
917.4 Dauphine, D. – When You Find My Body: The Disappearance of Geraldine Largay on the Appalachian Trail
940.54 Finn, Peter – A Guest of the Reich: The Story of American Heiress Gertrude Legendre’s Dramatic Captivity and Escape from Nazi Germany
973.933 O’Reilly, Bill – The United States of Trump: How the President Sees America
974.9 Lewis, Andrew S. – The Drowning of Money Island: A Forgotten Community’s Fight Against the Rising Seas Threatening Coastal America
Biography
Altan, Ahmet – I Will Never See the World Again
Blumenthal, Sidney – All the Powers of Earth: The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln, 1856-1860
Broom, Sarah B. – The Yellow House
Heinerth, Jill – Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver
Mattis, Jim – Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead
Moser, Benjamin – Sontag: Her Life and Work
Nayeri, Dina – The Ungrateful Refugee: What Immigrants Never Tell You
Pace, Kristin Knight – The Much Country: A Memoir
Smith, Patti – Year of the Monkey
Snowden, Edward – Permanent Record
Stanton, Maureen – Body Leaping Backward: Memoir of a Delinquent Girlhood
DVDs
All is True
Batman: Hush
The Durrells in Corfu 2nd season
The Durrells in Corfu 3rd season
Elementary 6th season
Elementary: The Final Season
Grantchester 4th season
The Poison Rose
Victoria 2nd season
What the Health
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Yesterday
