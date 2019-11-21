LEWISTON – Donald George Gamache Sr., 79, of Mechanic Falls passed away after a brief illness surrounded by family on Nov. 17, 2019.

Donald was born in Lewiston on June 6, 1940 to Leo and Vivian Gamache. Donald grew up in Lisbon and after high school went into the United States Air Force. After the service he relocated to Bucksport where he raised his family. Don was a very caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.

He was a quiet and private person who loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing during his younger years. He was a carpenter by trade most of his life who took pride in his work never taking a sick day or a day off. Don was predeceased by his parents Leo and Vivian; two sisters Linda Bodger and Rachel Allen; and son Donald G Gamache Jr. He is survived by one sister Maryanne Hall and husband Sam; sons Randy Gamache of Old Town, Tim and Tammy Gamache of Oxford, daughters Juanita Fritsma and husband Donald, Wanda Eldridge and Greg Gray, Pamela Dixon and husband Gary; as well as 17 grandkids; 19 great- grandkids; three nieces and eight nephews.

Donald had several special friends where he resided at Bucknam Oaks in Mechanic Falls.

At Don’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family www.chandlerfunerals.com.

