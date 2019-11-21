AUBURN – Ruth Jane (Berger) Farnsworth died the evening of Nov. 18, 2019 at the age of 86 at Clover Health Care in Auburn.

She was born in Medford, Mass. on April 26, 1933, daughter of the late Paul R. and Marjorie A. (Boss) Berger. Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Roy L. Farnsworth whom she married on June 22, 1957 in the Boston University Chapel.

Ruth attended Boston University, earning a Master’s in Education. She taught first grade in Melrose and Medford, Mass., and Hartford, Conn. before moving to Maine in 1964. Ruth is fondly remembered by many who had her as their teacher for kindergarten or first grade in several of the schools in Auburn before she retired in 1997.

Volunteering was a large part of Ruth’s life. She donated her time to many organizations including the Central Maine Hospital Association, Chapman House, the YWCA, Lewiston Public Theater, and the Auburn Public Library. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, the Women’s Literary Union, and the Auburn Art Club. Ruth was a member of the High Street Congregational Church but attended the United Methodist Church in Auburn in the latter half of her life.

She is survived by her brother John Berger and his wife Barbara of Melrose, Mass., her brother Stephen Berger, whose wife Martha is deceased, of Plymouth, Mass., her daughter, Allyson Jutras and her husband Garry of Hudson, N.H.; sons and daughters-in-law, Peter and Julie Farnsworth of Cape Elizabeth and Paul and Julie Farnsworth of Auburn; grandchildren, Dana Hedrick and her wife Lindsey, Ian Jutras and fiancée Mariah Seaboldt, Ted Farnsworth and Nathan Farnsworth; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

In lieu of flowers, Ruth asked that donations be made in her name to:

Auburn Public Library

Children’s Room

49 Spring St.

Auburn, ME 04210

