Three year old Hayden checks all the boxes when it comes to finding a new, feline friend. He’s a handsome cat with plenty of personality.

Hayden is a big cat that loves to interact with people. He carries on a conversation with everyone that takes the time to visit with him. He is happy being around children and adults.

Hayden may look rough and tough on the outside, but he is really a softee at heart. He likes to snuggle.

If you are looking for a new friend, bring your wish list to Responsible Pet Care. Hayden is waiting there to check all the boxes.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

