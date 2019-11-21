Sam Hunter, left, and Jacob Gagnon crochet at Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls on Thursday. The 14-year-old eighth-graders walk to the library from Spruce Mountain Middle School after school on occasion, Gagnon said. Library volunteers offer an opportunity to knit and crochet every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., but Hunter and Gagnon are not among that group. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Zakary Cole of Livermore straightens books at Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls on Thursday. The volunteer job is a community service project, he said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
livermore falls maine, Treat Memorial Library
Related Stories
Latest Articles