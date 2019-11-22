Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club to meet

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal) meets on the last Tuesday of each month from September to April. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the Durham Fire Station, 615 Hallowell Road. The next meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 26.

New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 207-865-6188/207-713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 207-319-7587.

United New Auburn Association meeting

AUBURN — The United New Auburn Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Rolly’s Diner.

Democrats to hear of importance of caucus

AUBURN — The Auburn Democratic City Committee will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Auburn City Building, 60 Court St.

In addition to committee business, April Thibodeau of the Maine Democratic Party will discuss the importance of holding a party caucus on the weekend following the presidential primary on March 3, 2020. Refreshments will be served and visitors are welcome.

Take the elevator to the second floor. Bring a nonperishable item for the pantry at the Trinity Jubilee Center. Call 207-740-0113 for more information.

