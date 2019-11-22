FOURTH QUARTER

Leavitt caps perfect season with a 30-24 win over MCI to win the Class C state championship #Varsitymaine #mesports — Randy Whitehouse (@RAWmaterial33) November 23, 2019

Leavitt finishes the undefeated season and is your Class C state champion. @Sports_SJ @coachhath19 https://t.co/6J0blrQVMS — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Wyatt Hathaway picks off MCI and that should seal the win for Leavitt, 30-24 1:11 left #varsityMaine @Sports_SJ — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Cam Jordan with his third sack of he game for Leavitt to force MCI into a 3rd-and-14 from Leavitt’s 47, 1:24 left in the game. Leavitt leads 30-24. @Sports_SJ #VarsityMaine — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Incomplete by Leavitt, MCI ball from their own 31, 3:16 left — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Leavitt’s Mark Hermon picks off MCI and gives the Hornets the ball at MCI’s 49, 6 minutes left https://t.co/qSRJnCbnRt — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Leavitt 30, MCI 24

A powering drive by Leavitt finishes with a 19-yard keeper by Wyatt Hathaway. 2pt good by DaSean Calder, Leavitt leads 30-24 8:24 left in the game. @Sports_SJ #VarsityMaine Calders had 52 rushing yards on the drive. — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019



THIRD QUARTER

MCI 24, Leavitt 22

Huskies open half with a quick drive that ends in a Isaac Bussell touchdown run, pushing the lead to double digits again. Leavitt answers with a DaSean Calder TD run and two-point conversion to cut lead back down to two points. Hornets end third quarter with sack of MCI’s Friend to force a fourth down that the Huskies failed to convert on the first play of the fourth quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

MCI 18, Leavitt 14

Leavitt begins quarter with a six-minute drive that ended with a fourth-down touchdown pass from Wyatt Hathaway to Cam Jordan that gives the Hornets their first lead. MCI quickly answers with another Ryan Friend touchdown pass to retake the lead.

FIRST QUARTER

MCI 12, Leavitt 8

MCI open game with an onside kick recovery that leads to a touchdown pass by Ryan Friend. Minutes later, the Huskies score another TD through the air. Leavitt recovers a muffed punt and gets within a touchdown before the end of the period.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: