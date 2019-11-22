FOURTH QUARTER

 

Leavitt 30, MCI 24


THIRD QUARTER
MCI 24, Leavitt 22

Huskies open half with a quick drive that ends in a Isaac Bussell touchdown run, pushing the lead to double digits again. Leavitt answers with a DaSean Calder TD run and two-point conversion to cut lead back down to two points. Hornets end third quarter with sack of MCI’s Friend to force a fourth down that the Huskies failed to convert on the first play of the fourth quarter.

SECOND QUARTER
MCI 18, Leavitt 14

Leavitt begins quarter with a six-minute drive that ended with a fourth-down touchdown pass from Wyatt Hathaway to Cam Jordan that gives the Hornets their first lead. MCI quickly answers with another Ryan Friend touchdown pass to retake the lead.

FIRST QUARTER
MCI 12, Leavitt 8

MCI open game with an onside kick recovery that leads to a touchdown pass by Ryan Friend. Minutes later, the Huskies score another TD through the air. Leavitt recovers a muffed punt and gets within a touchdown before the end of the period.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Leavitt Hornets, mci huskies
Related Stories
Latest Articles