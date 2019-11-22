WILTON — Week of November 13

Teams: Bowling Belles 62-26; Willett-Glo 50-38

Mines in the Gutter 49-39; Designs by Darlene

45-43; Just 1 More 40-48;  Spare Change 38-50

Wreckin Balls 36-52;  Living on a Spare 32-56

Games: Katie Dube 171;  Kay Seefeldt 169

Heather Malone 160;   Lisa Dube 157; Carol North

157;  Nicole Edmunds 150;  Kaitlin Bean 147

Melissa Malone 145;  Natasha Richard 145

Series: Kay Seefeldt 446; Natasha Richard 413

Lisa Dube 406; Gloria Nile 393: Nicole Edmunds

389; Heather Malone 388; Kaitlin Bean 380;

Carol North 375

Franklin Journal Sports
