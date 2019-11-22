WILTON — Week of November 13
Teams: Bowling Belles 62-26; Willett-Glo 50-38
Mines in the Gutter 49-39; Designs by Darlene
45-43; Just 1 More 40-48; Spare Change 38-50
Wreckin Balls 36-52; Living on a Spare 32-56
Games: Katie Dube 171; Kay Seefeldt 169
Heather Malone 160; Lisa Dube 157; Carol North
157; Nicole Edmunds 150; Kaitlin Bean 147
Melissa Malone 145; Natasha Richard 145
Series: Kay Seefeldt 446; Natasha Richard 413
Lisa Dube 406; Gloria Nile 393: Nicole Edmunds
389; Heather Malone 388; Kaitlin Bean 380;
Carol North 375
