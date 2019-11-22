LIVERMORE FALLS – Lionel A. Pelletier, 78, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away peacefully, November 20, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born November 15, 1941, in Livermore, the son of Antonio Pelletier and Fernande (LePage) Pelletier. He attended Livermore Falls High School. On August 17, 1962, he married Christine J. Hinkley in Wilton. Lionel worked for Livermore Falls Shoe Company, Cohen Shoe Company and Bass Shoe in the maintenance department. He was a communicant at St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay and Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed being a mechanic and rebuilding his tractor and other vehicles. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Christine J. Pelletier of Livermore Falls; his sons, Kenneth Pelletier and his wife Tina of Livermore Falls and Clayton Pelletier and his wife Sarah of Turner; his sisters, Constance Lawson, Annette Moody, Jackie Furst, Jeannine Moody, Bernice Pelletier; his brother, Norman Pelletier; grandchildren, Lionel “Trapper” Pelletier, Desiree Pelletier, Tanya Therrien, Brandon Pelletier, Kenneth Pelletier II, and Caleb Pelletier; great-grandchildren, James, Gavin, Nevaeh, Maddox, Sally-May, Mahadi, Aniya and Ayden, and his faithful companion, his dog, “Baby Girl”. He was predeceased by his son, James Pelletier, daughter-in-law, Jane Pelletier, sisters, Lorraine Gray, Vivian Pelletier, Delores Gunthner and his brother, Adrien Pelletier, and infant brother, Leo Pelletier. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., on Saturday, November 23, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers if desired contributions may be made to: Area Youth Sports – AYS

PO Box 363

Jay, ME 04239

« Previous