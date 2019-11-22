FARMINGTON — Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers is pleased to announce that it will be hosting With Maine’s beloved game warden mysteries author Paul Doiron as guest bookseller on Small Business Saturday, November 30. Doiron will be in the store from 11 – 1 p.m., chatting with customers, recommending his favorite books, and signing his own titles such As Poacher’s Son and Almost Midnight We are thrilled that Paul has chosen to volunteer his time and show his support for small business in general and DDG Booksellers in particular!
Indies First – a collaboration among publishers, retailers, and authors– is an annual campaign to celebrate independent bookstores. Hundreds of indies across the country will be hosting local authors and holding events on November 30. Other participating Indies First stores and authors may be found on IndieBound.org. Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express in 2010, is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is a day dedicated to helping support the local businesses that help to create jobs, boost the economy, and preserve neighborhoods.
