BRUNSWICK – Pejepscot Historical Society’s stately Victorian house museum at 161 Park Row, the Skolfield-Whittier House, is the site of three prominent holiday events this season: a visit with Santa, an evening cocktail party and a book talk and tea. Most of the house’s first floor will be decorated for the season.

Santa Day

Kicking off the fun from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, will the decades-long program Santa Day. Families visit and take photos with the Jolly Old Elf in the restored grand drawing room of the house. Miscellania, Bowdoin’s women’s a capella group, sings carols. Each child receives a candy cane and a holiday activity booklet. The event is free. During the event, the connected PHS Museum and Research Center, 159 Park Row, is open for children’s holiday crafts.

Skolfield After Dark

The house transforms for this members-only holiday cocktail party featuring live music from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Become a member at a special discounted price of $25 (35% off) to attend. Tickets are available at www.2019skolfieldafterdark.eventbrite.com. Attendance is limited. The party takes place on the restored first floor of the mansion. Local Bluegrass band Pejepscot Station will play, while guests have featured themed cocktails, one-bite appetizers, mini tours up to the lighted cupola (by donation), a scavenger hunt and the opportunity to take Victorian-inspired selfies.

“All is Calm” Book Talk & Tea

PHS hosts a book talk and signing by Shannon Butler, editor of the new anthology, “All is Calm: A Maine Christmas Reader” from Islandport Press, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. The book features stories, essays and poetry about Maine at Christmastime. Tea, cookies and scones will be served. This is a limited seating event, with RSVPs required by emailing [email protected] or calling 207-729-6606. Admission payable at the door: $10, PHS members; $15, general public.

Pejepscot Historical Society preserves, interprets, and promotes the history of Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell through its collections, programs and historic house museums. Visit www.pejepscothistorical.org for more information.

