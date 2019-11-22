I am Sansa, a 1 to 3 year old female Shepherd Mix. I’m an energetic girl who loves to play outside. I’m really good with other dogs, but am a little skittish around children. Please come meet me at the shelter! Submitted photo

FARMINGTON — While we do allow for same-day adoptions, we reserve the right to place our animals in the home that we feel will best fit their needs, which sometimes means we may deny an application for a specific animal. Please keep in mind, most of our animals come to us with very little information on what’s happened to them before they arrived here. All of our dogs and cats are wonderful in their own unique way, but we can only attest to behavior we’ve witnessed during their stay here at the shelter. When adopting an animal from us, be sure to ask for advice on how best to introduce him/her to his/her new environment to ensure the health, happiness, and safety of your new pet and any existing pets you may have—and then follow that advice. With a little time, patience, and wisdom, every shelter animal has the potential to be a loyal fur-ever friend!

Athos – 1 to 3 year old male. Hi, my name is Athos! I am a very sweet and social guy looking for my furever home. I get along great with other cats, especially my brother Aramis. Please come meet me at the shelter! Submitted photo

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Columns
Related Stories
Latest Articles