PHILLIPS — The town office staff is set up in their new space at 124 Main St., said Town Manager Maureen Haley.

Office hours and phone number have not changed. It is open Monday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 207-639-3561.

The former Skowhegan Savings Bank building was donated to the town after the bank closed its doors in early 2018. Later that year, voters accepted the property and gave selectmen the authority to relocate the town office and decide when that should happen.

The town office had been located at 15 Russell St. in the former Phillips Elementary School.

The Phillips Food Pantry will stay in the Russell Street building through the winter, said volunteer Dorrie White.

Although not governed by the town, the Phillips Food Pantry had utilized space in the town office building for many years. Since the new town office space did not have room for the pantry and heating the old building was not effective, there had been concern the pantry would have to shut down if a new space could not be found.

The town hopes to sell the Russell Street building so a new home for the food pantry will have to be found eventually, White said.

“We might have to move to a different area of the building for the winter so we are on a more efficient heating zone,” White said. “We are working with the town manager and selectmen to figure that out. No one wants to be in the position of not having a food pantry in Phillips.”

The pantry serves the residents of Phillips, Avon and Madrid. It is open the second and fourth Thursday and third Saturday of each month 9 a.m. to noon. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the pantry will be open regular hours on Wednesday, Nov. 27, White said.

filed under: