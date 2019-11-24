Number of meals served a day: 5,000

Number of events catered every year: 6,000

Number of recipes: 3,000

Percentage of food that is from Maine: 28%

Percentage of waste diverted from waste stream: 84%-plus

Kinds of bread: 12

Varieties of cereal: 30-plus

Drink options: 45

How often particular dishes appear: Every 5 weeks

Most requested by students: Nutella; a panini grill; a student-usable fryer

Students’ most popular dishes: Shepherd’s pie, meatloaf

filed under:
Bates College, lewiston maine
