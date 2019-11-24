Number of meals served a day: 5,000
Number of events catered every year: 6,000
Number of recipes: 3,000
Percentage of food that is from Maine: 28%
Percentage of waste diverted from waste stream: 84%-plus
Kinds of bread: 12
Varieties of cereal: 30-plus
Drink options: 45
How often particular dishes appear: Every 5 weeks
Most requested by students: Nutella; a panini grill; a student-usable fryer
Students’ most popular dishes: Shepherd’s pie, meatloaf
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Opinion
Rebecca Conrad, Clif Greim: USM’s vision for L-A College will provide more opportunities for the Twin Cities
-
bPlus
Mystery Photo for November 24, 2019
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: Israel has a right to its ancient land
-
bPlus
Vistica — Ambler engagement
-
bPlus
Eugenia Last, Sagittarius: Put time aside for someone you love