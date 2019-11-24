DIXFIELD — The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously last Monday to accept the donation of a used electronic sign, which will be used for messages from the town.

Town Manager Dustin Starbuck said the sign is being donated by Towle’s Corner Store on Main Street. He said store owner Chip Towle is upgrading to a new sign.

Starbuck said the sign could be used for meeting notices, when taxes are due or even a “Happy Birthday” message. He said a final decision has yet to be made, but he believes the sign will be placed in front of the library.

He said town officials do not know a timeline for acquiring the sign, but it probably will not be installed until spring.

Public Works Director Randy Glover said expenses for the “as is” sign would include up to $500 for underground electrical work and the cost of landscaping blocks.

Starbuck said a reserve account will be set up to maintain the sign.

He said former Town Manager Carlo Puiia looked into the purchase of an electronic sign in 2015, but decided not to spend the money, estimated at $20,000.

In other matters, the board voted unanimously that a residence at 26 Third St. is unsafe and poses a public nuisance under the town statute. The building suffered a major fire and structural damage two years ago.

Code Enforcement Officer Ryan Glover said the building has no roof and he was concerned kids might get into it. He added a heavy snowfall could bring down the structure.

Owner Susan Mills said the reason the building has not been taken down is due to an ongoing battle with her insurance company. There is also a chance the property could be purchased soon and that the new owner would remove the building.

Approved was a motion by board member Ricky Davis to allow up to six months to Mills to get the building removed, provided the first floor door and windows are boarded up with plywood within 14 days.

Following an executive session, Starbuck said selectmen authorized Police Chief Aaron Mick to recruit a new officer.

Starbuck said Sgt. Ron Wood submitted his resignation about three weeks ago, with an effective date of Dec. 3.

In addition, Mick said Officer Gerald Maccione is planning to leave Dec. 12 for a position with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. However, only a part-time position is available. Mick said he would try to convince Maccione to stay on.

If both depart, it would leave the four-person department with two full-time officers: Mick and Officer Anne Simmons-Edmunds.

