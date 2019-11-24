NEW GLOUCESTER – Rodger Elton Tripp Sr., died November 10, 2019.

Born December 22, 1935, in New Gloucester, to Lawrence and Edna Strout Tripp. Rodger grew up on Bald Hill and attended schools in New GLoucester.

Rodger married Marilyn Fickett on June 12, 1958, and they had five children. Rodger worked as a logger for Phil Mitchel and Ernie Jordan, retreading tires at Firestone Tire in Auburn, Etonic shoe in Auburn, and Frank C. Meyer’s Shoe Box Company in Lewiston.

Rodger enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, working on showing his old truck and working on small engines.

He is survived by his older brother, Wallace Tripp of Wilton. Daughter, Sandra and Kenneth Roberts of Mechanic Falls. Son, Rodger Jr. of New Gloucester, daughter, Linda and Grady Wallace of Oxford. Son, James and Tina Tripp of New Gloucester. Daughter, Joan Tripp and Brian Lagasse of Sabattus, and Alex Couture and his daughter of New Gloucester, who dad considered a son; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by his parents; Lawrence and Edna Tripp. His wife, Marilyn. Brother, Willis and his wife, Doris. Brother, Richard, and sister- in-law, Connie Tripp.

The family would like to thank Market Square Nursing Home and Beacon Hospice for the care of our father.

A Celebration of his life will be held at the New Gloucester Amvets Hall December 8, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the

Alzheimer’s Association.

