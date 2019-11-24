ANDOVER — Cecilia Vistica of Andover and Irving Ambler of Peru are pleased to announce their engagement.
The future bride is a daughter of the late Nicholas and Catherine Vistica of Ridgewood, N.J., and a step-daughter of Lillian Vistica of Oviedo, Florida. She was married to Jonathan Grebanier, who predeceased her.
The future groom is the son of the late Stanley and Helen Ambler of Trumbull, Conn. His late wife was Eileen Scully Ambler.
Vestica is a Portland history docent and cultural creative.
Ambler is an information technologist and photographer who took the photo at Andover Falls.
They were introduced by a mutual friend and plan to wed next summer in Rumford.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Opinion
Rebecca Conrad, Clif Greim: USM’s vision for L-A College will provide more opportunities for the Twin Cities
-
bPlus
Mystery Photo for November 24, 2019
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: Israel has a right to its ancient land
-
bPlus
Vistica — Ambler engagement
-
bPlus
Eugenia Last, Sagittarius: Put time aside for someone you love