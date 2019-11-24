ANDOVER — Cecilia Vistica of Andover and Irving Ambler of Peru are pleased to announce their engagement.

The future bride is a daughter of the late Nicholas and Catherine Vistica of Ridgewood, N.J., and a step-daughter of Lillian Vistica of Oviedo, Florida. She was married to Jonathan Grebanier, who predeceased her.

The future groom is the son of the late Stanley and Helen Ambler of Trumbull, Conn. His late wife was Eileen Scully Ambler.

Vestica is a Portland history docent and cultural creative.

Ambler is an information technologist and photographer who took the photo at Andover Falls.

They were introduced by a mutual friend and plan to wed next summer in Rumford.

