NORWAY — The 2019 Christmastide Choir has been rehearsing for its annual seasonal/sacred concerts to be held at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, at the Second Congregational Church.

The 15th annual Christmastide includes adult vocal and bell choirs, songs by the Children’s Choir and a performance by professional dancer Debi Irons. There will be the traditional manger tableau as well as a visit from a “right jolly old elf.” Under the choral direction of Shirli Allen Heald and piano accompaniment and bell direction of Elaine Emery, the show will be a wonderful way for all ages to begin the holiday season.

The concert is free, but tickets are required. Donation baskets will be available at the doors. This year, in addition to monetary donations, cans of food for local school food pantries may be given.

Tickets are available at The Tribune, 430 Main St. Following the concert, there will be a traditional reception with Christmas goodies and punch.

The Second Congregational Church, UCC, is at 205 Main St. For more information, contact the Second Congregational Church at 207-743-2290.

