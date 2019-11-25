FARMINGTON — One of most dynamic and exciting East Coast Canadian traditional Celtic bands, the group Còig, will help bring warmth to Franklin County neighbors during the popular Old South Church Concert Series Christmas at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, to benefit the area ECU Heat Share Fuel Assistance. The Rev. Susan Crane will present Coig with the distinguished Salt and Light Award for their part in helping to raise thousands and thousands of dollars for the Fuel Assistance Fund over the past two years. The Old South Church concert is the largest fundraising event for the heating season.

This year special guest, monster guitarist and foot percussionist, Zakk Cormier, Prince Edward Island, Canada, joins Coig for part of the Christmas tour. Cormier joins internationally acclaimed musicians and award winning Coig band members, Darren McMullen, Rachel Davis and Chrissy Crowley

“We just did a festival in Maryland with Zakk Cormier on guitar, and it went great. Longtime fans of the band were saying that they couldn’t believe it was his first show with us,” Band spokesperson and lead multi-instrumentalist Darren McMullen said.

The internationally acclaimed and multiple award winning band brings fiery Celtic high-energy style to the stage as its musical core. Còig easily shifts between century-old tunes of past generations to original and upbeat compositions, featuring the band’s range of over a dozen instruments, vocals, fiddles, guitars, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki and whistles. With driving tunes, haunting songs and infectious energy. Còig is an unparalleled music force.

Coig has produced two albums, award-winning “Rove” in 2017 and their new 2019 release “Ashlar.” The band took on the task of putting together their first Christmas album with success. A second Christmas album is in the works under the guidance of well known singer/song writer and respected producer Dave Gunning of Nova Scotia. For more information about Coig, visit www.coig.ca.

The Fuel Assistance Fund will benefit from 40 percent of the concert admission as well as donations from the refreshment table. A collection for the fund will be taken during the beginning of the second half. Tax deductible donations can be made by check payable to Old South Church. An announcement will be made before the end of the concert with the total funds raised. Doors open at 6 p.m.. Jam session kicks off at 6:15 p.m. with concert to follow at 7. Adult admission is $20; students, $5 and $10. Old South Church is at 235 Main St. Ticket reservations are recommended by calling 207-491-5919.

filed under: