AUBURN — Educators in the area are invited to a series of workshops that would prepare them for the state exam to become Registered Maine Guides specializing in Recreation.

The workshops start in December at Edward Little High School in Auburn.

The Maine Guide program inspires leadership and proficiency for outdoor knowledge and skills that can be transferred to the classroom and vice versa, bringing education to the outdoors. Having trained guides in the school system will offer many benefits, including expanding education beyond the school’s walls. Guides can help a school increase safety on regular field trips and also allow for teachers to create educational expeditions around the state.

Workshops are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, April 11 and May 9, at the Auburn high school, 77 Harris St.There is a tentative overnight retreat scheduled for June 6-7, location and cost TBA.

The cost is $300 for the four workshop days. Early registration is encouraged because there are only 12 available slots.

To register or for more information, contact: Erin Towns at [email protected] or Kevin Frost at [email protected]

