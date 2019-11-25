DRESDEN — A fire gutted a Taryn Drive home on Monday afternoon.

Dresden Fire Chief Steve Lilly said the home is a “total loss” after fire got into the roof.

Lilly said no one was home when the fire started and no one was injured.

Lilly said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. The fire was visible from the road as only a faint glow at the back of the house around 5 p.m.

Crews had the fire under control about an hour later and some firefighters sprayed the home’s roof to quell hot spots. They cleared the scene just after 6 p.m.

Dresden crews stayed at the scene for an hour after the rest of the departments left while a representative from the Maine Office of the State Fire Marshal was at the property.

Lilly said the cause of the fire was not clear at 8 p.m. and the fire marshal’s investigation would likely continue into Tuesday.

Taryn Drive is a private road off of Calls Hill Road.

Property tax documents show the property at 21 Taryn Drive being owned by Richard Creamer.

Crews from Gardiner, Pittston, Richmond, Wiscasset and Woolwich also responded to the fire.

