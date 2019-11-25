WEST PARIS — The West Paris Library will celebrate the arrival of winter at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, with a gathering of families, friends and neighbors sponsored by the Friends of the West Paris Library.

Seasonal music will be performed by mother/daughter team Elaine Emery on the keyboard and Stephanie Emery on flute. Refreshments will be available.

The Friends announces a new display of drawings by local artist Michael Liimatta beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4. The drawings will feature a variety of subjects and may be viewed Dec. 6 and throughout the winter.

Attendees will also see the completed masonry work in the original part of the library, or the “castle,” as it’s known.

For more information, call the library at 207- 674-2004.

