The Windswept Wind Quintet will perform at the Oasis of Music at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Trinity Church in Lewiston.

The Windswept Wind Quintet hails from Maine’s midcoast region and was founded in 2017 by members of the Midcoast Symphony and other local musicians. This will be their second appearance at Oasis. They will perform a program of classical, folk, and seasonal music. Windswept is John Teller (oboe), Candi Hine (flute), Greg Anderson (clarinet), Gwyneth Arrison (bassoon), and Cynthia Harkleroad (horn).

The Oasis of Music takes place every Wednesday. The Trinity Church is located at 247 Bates St., Lewiston. Admission is free, with donations accepted. For more information call (207) 344-3106.

