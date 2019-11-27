Excelsior Grange Christmas Fair Nov. 30

POLAND — Excelsior Grange of Poland will hold the annual Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Excelsior Grange Hall, 446 Harris Hill Road.

There will be a variety of handcrafted items, including sterling silver jewelry, painted slate, soaps, all-natural lotions, lip balms, bees wax candles, honey, wood carvings, Christmas ornaments, quilted, sewn and knitted items.

The Grange will have a white elephant table, sell wreaths and serve a chili and soup lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be door prizes and free coffee for all. For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-998-2301.

Second Congregation Church craft fair

NORWAY —Friends and members of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., will hold a craft fair, wreath sale and Heifer Project event between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. Snacks, coffee, cocoa, and soup will also be for sale.

Crafters are encouraged to reserve their table(s) early by calling the church at 207-743-2290 or emailing Annie Tilsley at [email protected] Space in the church dining room is limited to 30 tables. Non-profit tables are $15 each; all others are $20 each.

Handmade balsam Christmas wreaths will be sold from 9 a.m. to noon, in the church parking lot. Pre-ordering is encouraged. Contact the church office at 207-743-2290 or e-mailing: [email protected]

There will be crafts, cookies, cake, Christmas ornaments and decorations, gift cards and shares of Heifer Project sheep for sale during Christmas Craft Fair.

Norway Center holding Holiday Craft Fair

NORWAY — The Norway Center for Health & Rehab, 29 Marion Ave., will hold a Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Local crafters will be on hand, and there will be a ticket auction and bake sale.

Minot Holiday Craft Fair

MINOT — Minot Community Club will hold its annual Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Minot Consolidated School, 23 Shaw Hill Road. Dozens of crafters will offer handmade items like painted signs, apparel and kitchen goods.

At the Kids’ Entrepreneur Area Minot Consolidated students will have their own creations on display and at the Fancy Clothing Boutique, kids can choose a dress-up item for the holidays. All clothing is donated, so “purchases” are free.

Fair visitors will also have the chance to enter raffles, and have food and beverage from Poland Regional High School’s Project Graduation team.

Artists and crafters are invited to support Minot Community Club and showcase their work. $35/space includes 8’ x 2’ space. Electrical access is available for an additional fee. For more information, contact 207-266-5033 or [email protected]

Our Lady of Ransom Church to hold fair

MECHANIC FALLS — Our Lady of Ransom Church, 119 Elm St., will sponsor a Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. In addition to the many crafters there will be baked goods for sale, raffle baskets and coffee. Pastries and lunch will be available .

Vendors interested in having a table for $20 can contact Josie at 207-345-3274

Shaker Christmas Fair to be held Dec. 7 NEW GLOUCESTER — The annual Shaker Christmas Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road. Experience this nostalgic holiday tradition at America’s only active Shaker Community. Specialties include Shaker baked goods — wheat bread, Brother Arnold’s beer batter bread, cinnamon-raisin bread, fruitcakes from Sister Frances’ famous recipe, fresh-baked herbal biscuits, cookies and more. A wide selection of gifts and holiday items will also be available, such as Shaker cooking herbs and herbal teas, pickles, jellies, old-fashioned candy, maple syrup, pickles, cheese, woodenware, furniture, antiques, baskets, yarn, knit goods, toys, ornaments, decorated balsam wreaths, hot cider, homemade doughnuts, bake sale, 50/50 raffle and more. Lunch plates will be available for sale while supplies last. Proceeds from the popular White Elephant Room, a second-time around ‘garage’ sale, benefit local food pantries.

Mexico Historical Society to hold craft fair MEXICO — The Mexico Historical Society will hold its second annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Calvin Lyons Hall, Gary Wentzell Lane, in back of the Mexico Town Office.

CWW Annual Holiday Fair

LEWISTON — The Center for Wisdoms Women, 97 Blake St. (between Blake and Bates Street, behind Healy Terrace), will hold its annual Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. There will be many beautiful raffle baskets and products made at the Center: Wisdom boxes, gratitude beads, herban works: calendula salve, tea, herbs, crafts and baked goods. Second-hand scarves, jewelry and other items will also be available.

Guests are invited to bring donations for the hygiene closet: Shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes and floss, lotion bar soap, and feminine products (pads and tampons).

Snow date will be Saturday, Dec. 14. For more information, call 207-513-3922 or visit wisdomswomen.org.

East Otisfield church to host Christmas Fair

OTISFIELD — The annual Christmas Fair will be held at the East Otisfield Free Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

There will be homemade arts and crafts, hand knitted and crocheted items, Christmas wreaths, baked and canned goods, tables filled with Christmas items and gifts and a white elephant table. At the Cookie Walk, fill a tin with assorted Christmas cookies and pay the price of the tin.

East Otisfield Free Baptist Church is at 231 Rayville Road.

Nezinscot Valley Holiday Fair at Buckfield school

BUCKFIELD — The Nezinscot Valley Music Boosters will sponsor the annual Nezinscot Valley Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Buckfield High School. There will be nearly 100 crafters and vendors, and Santa will make an appearance from 10 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be available and live music will be performed throughout the day.

Christmas Fair at Dixfield Congregational Church

DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Congregational Church, High Street, will hold a Christmas Fair from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7.

There will be special raffles, regular raffles, crafts, baked goods, a cookie walk, homemade chocolates, Rada knives, attic treasures, homemade Christmas decorations and a $100 door prize. Santa will be available for a visit. The breakfast menu includes Belgian waffles or pancakes, bacon or sausage, orange juice, coffee or tea. Cost is $6.50.

