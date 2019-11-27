FREYBURG – Police and fire crews went to Route 5 Wednesday night after a couple of large toolboxes fell off a truck, spilling an untold number of tools, screws and other items across the road.

That was bad, a fire officials said. And then it got worse.

“Somebody had a couple of toolboxes either on a trailer on the back of a truck that fell off and they landed in the middle of the road,” Deputy Fire Chief Chet Charette said, “and the next unsuspecting vehicles wiped them out and spread tools and screws and nails for about 200 yards down the road . . . and of course it was in the rain and the pitch black.”

Nobody was hurt when the vehicles began skidding through the debris field at about 8 p.m., but cleanup was still underway an hour later.

“We’ll find out if there’s any damage to the vehicles as far as popped tires and stuff,” Charette said.

The spill occurred a short distance from the town transfer station. Fryeburg police were investigating the incident later Wednesday. The name of the driver who lost his tools was not immediately available.

Charette said it appeared the toolboxes were destroyed.

« Previous

filed under: