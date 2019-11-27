AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St., has many programs and events upcoming this week and on in early December.

There will be a Black Friday Book Sale Clearance Sale from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Hundreds of books on sale for a dollar a bag. The Library will be closed Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving.

Adult programs starting this December:

The Wicked Winter Film Series will show “The Revenant,” an award-winning film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, at noon Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Auburn Page Turners, an informal book group, will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, to discuss “Circe” by Madeline Miller.

A Look Back Book Group will meet at noon Friday, Dec. 6, to discuss “Olive Kitteridge” by Elizabeth Strout.

Gabrielle Wallace and Pat Masonheimer will be at the library Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon to lead children ages 3-12 in creating tiny cottages using graham crackers, candy and icing. Calls the children’s room at 333-6640, ext. 3, to register or register online. The program is free.

