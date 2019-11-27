AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St., has many programs and events upcoming this week and on in early December.
There will be a Black Friday Book Sale Clearance Sale from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Hundreds of books on sale for a dollar a bag. The Library will be closed Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving.
Adult programs starting this December:
- The Wicked Winter Film Series will show “The Revenant,” an award-winning film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, at noon Tuesday, Dec. 3.
- Auburn Page Turners, an informal book group, will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, to discuss “Circe” by Madeline Miller.
- A Look Back Book Group will meet at noon Friday, Dec. 6, to discuss “Olive Kitteridge” by Elizabeth Strout.
- Gabrielle Wallace and Pat Masonheimer will be at the library Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon to lead children ages 3-12 in creating tiny cottages using graham crackers, candy and icing. Calls the children’s room at 333-6640, ext. 3, to register or register online. The program is free.
