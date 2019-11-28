To The Editor:

Once again our neighboring towns joined together, leaving us filled with gratitude that so many kind and caring people throughout the entire Greater Bethel Area Community rose to an occasion of support on November 9th, when we spent the evening “celebrating” the ongoing recovery of Newry’s Brooks Morton. Smiles and laughter graced the hallway and auditorium of Telstar as people enjoyed each other’s company, food, taking chances on prizes, and a great variety of musical performances, all dedicated to “Brooksie” and his improving health situation.

An abundance of thanks are extended to the following businesses and individuals for their generosity in donating to the raffles: Rysted Pottery.The Bethel Inn, The Bethel Foodliner, Community Sports, Revival Boutique, Elements Art Gallery, Sports Thoma, Sarah Lane Tattoo, The Meeting House, Heartwood Farmhouse, The Riverview Resort, Jade’s Salon, The Gem Theater, Mallard Mart, Seneca Corriveau, Linda York, Beckie Melchin, Derek Case, Andrea Lane, Karen Saiko, Sandy Rice, Ron York Family, Pleasant River Campground, Penny & Greg Braley, Mahoosuc Guide Service, Brooks Morton Photography, Dirk McKnight Photography, Nicky and Frank Howell, Charlotte Bennett, Jennie Mae Nisbet, Earth & Fire Pottery, Leslie Lufkin, Western Maine Supply, and Pat McCartney, and also those who helped with the raffles: Sally Smith (our raffle “Guru”!), Lily Johanson, Mia Johanson, Pat McCartney, and Merry Childs.

Thanks so much also to Dara Turgeon and The Local Hub for coming to the rescue with your great offer of providing food and to John Carter and Middle Intervale Farm for providing meat for Dara’s tacos! And many thanks also to all the very thoughtful people who brought in wonderful baked goodies!

As for the music, a ton of thanks go to Tony Andrews, Rolly York, Merry Childs, Brady Chapman, Donnie Katlin, David Lane, Deven Andrews, Pete Morton, Doug Webster, Ross Timberlake, Bill Shimamura, Brad Hooper, Wilf Clark, Fleur de Lis, Pete Coolidge and The Acoustipaleans, Jim Gallant, and The Shadagee Ramblers. The evening’s performances were no doubt “music to Brooksie’s ears” and likely served as awesome medicine!

Much appreciation also to Wayne Howe and Brooks Morton himself, with Western Hills Access Television, for preserving such special memories in filming this remarkable event! (We always hoped you’d feel well enough to attend this event Brooksie…we’re so thankful you continue to get “better and better”!)

Also, thank you to The Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce for your input, help with advertising, and general overall kind support.

And last but certainly not least, a great deal of thanks is also extended to the Telstar Administration & Staff who’s trust and cooperation with every aspect of this event was above and beyond!

We apologize if we missed any names…please forgive us. We’ll end now with simply saying, “How fortunate we all are to have each other!!!”

Tanya Johanson

Jewel Clark

(…just two of the many “Friends of Brooksie”!)

Bethel

« Previous

filed under: