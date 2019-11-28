Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Renee Wales, Norway

1 Cup cooked and mashed or canned pumpkin

1 Egg, beaten

1/2 Cup shortening

1 Cup sugar

2 Teaspoon baking powder

1 Teaspoon baking soda

2 Cups flour

1 Teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1 Teaspoon milk

1 Cup chocolate chips

Combine pumpkin, egg, shortening and sugar and cream well. Sift the dry ingredients together and slowing add to pumpkin mixture beating after each addition. Add milk and mix thoroughly. If too stiff add more milk. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop by spoonfuls on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 11 minutes.

Pumpkin Bars

Wanda Kilgore, Oxford

4 Eggs

1 2/3 Cup sugar

1 Cup vegetable oil

1 15 Ounce can of pumpkin

2 Cups flour

2 Teaspoons baking powder

1 Teaspoon baking soda

2 Teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg

1 Teaspoon salt

Beat eggs, sugar, oil and pumpkin until light. Sift dry ingredients and add to pumpkin mixture. Mix well. Pour into an un-greased 13″ x 9″ x 2″ baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Indian Pudding

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

3 Cups milk

3 Tablespoons yellow cornmeal

1/3 Cup molasses

1/2 Cup brown sugar

1 Egg, beaten

2 Tablespoons butter or margarine

1/2 Teaspoon ginger

1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 Teaspoon salt

1 Cup milk

Scald the milk and stir in the cornmeal. Add molasses and cook until thickened. Remove from heat and add brown sugar, egg, butter and spices. Pour into a buttered 1 1/2 to 2 quart baking dish. Bake in preheated oven at 300 degrees for 1 hour. Pour milk over pudding and bake 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Great served with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Kids in the Kitchen

Pistachio Fruit Salad

Betty Green, Harrison

20 ounce can crushed pineapple

1 Package pistachio instant pudding

1 Cup miniature marshmallows

1 8 Ounce container of whipped topping, thawed

1 11 Ounce can mandarin oranges

Mix the pineapple and pudding mix together, mixing well. Let set for about 5 minutes. Add marshmallows and whipped topping. Lastly fold in mandarin oranges. Let chill for a bit before serving.

