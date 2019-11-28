NORWAY – Dale K. Mills, Sr., 84, died Nov. 24, 2019 at the Norway Center for Health & Rehabilitation. He was born in Lewiston on Feb. 6, 1935, the son of Forrest D. and Elizabeth (Baxter) Mills.

He graduated from Oxford High School in the class of 1953 as the Valedictorian. He was a member of the National Honor Society.

He was a salesman at several out of state dealerships in Massachusetts and Connecticut before working at Ripley & Fletcher, Co. He also worked at Bath Iron Works, Wilner Wood Products and had his own paint company known as Mills Paint Company.

Dale enjoyed family get togethers, playing cribbage and poker, watching old western movies on TV, good food and spending time with friends and family. He never lost his sense of humor.

He is survived by three sons Michael and Kyoko of Missouri, Kenneth and Nancy of Sanford and Dale, Jr. and Kevin of Mexico, two daughters Diana Getchell and Ryan Jack of Norway and Pamela Hicks and Randy of South Paris; one brother Wayne Mills of Mechanic Falls, a sister Marcella Kugell and Ronald of Oxford; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his first wife Joyce Mills and a brother Don Mills.

Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Oxford in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Service, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

Donations in his memory may be made to the

American Cancer Society

